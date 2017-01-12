Top Stories
City approves payment of additional $65,481 for 2016 employment-related legal services
The Moab City Council approved a $65,481 purchasing exception Jan. 10 for legal services related to Internal Affairs (IA) investigations, “employment matters,” and GRAMA (Government Records Access ...
County council approves hiring of part-time code enforcement officer
To address land use code violations that some officials say have become too great for existing staff, Grand County will now utilize a code enforcement officer that can issue citations under certain...
Moab Retro Jan. 12, 2017
What can you tell us about this photo?
Paintings by Moab artist Sarah Hamingson will be exhibited at the Canyon Community Center Gallery in Springdale through Feb. 12. Courtesy photo
Former city manager claims she was fired for raising concerns about police conduct
by Molly Marcello
The Times-Independent
Davidson’s attorney seeks $1.9 million, saying contract was terminated in retaliation for being a whistleblower
