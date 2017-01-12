Home
Top Stories
News feed
City approves payment of additional $65,481 for 2016 employment-related legal services
The Moab City Council approved a $65,481 purchasing exception Jan. 10 for legal services related to Internal Affairs (IA) investigations, “employment matters,” and GRAMA (Government Records Access ...
Jan 12, 2017
18
Molly Marcello
The Times-Independent
Moab Times Independent
full story
County council approves hiring of part-time code enforcement officer
To address land use code violations that some officials say have become too great for existing staff, Grand County will now utilize a code enforcement officer that can issue citations under certain...
Jan 12, 2017
15
Molly Marcello
The Times-Independent
Moab Times Independent
full story
Recent Top Stories
Bears Ears Monument designation met with anger, praise among southeast Utah residents
Molly Marcello
The Times-Independent
Moab Times Independent
01.05.17 - 09:53 am
Utah SBI is conducting active investigation involving Moab city
Molly Marcello
The Times-Independent
Moab Times Independent
12.29.16 - 09:18 am
Moab Retro
Moab Retro Jan. 12, 2017
Jan 12, 2017
26
What can you tell us about this photo?
full story
Moab Times Independent
This Week in Pictures
Former city manager claims she was fired for raising concerns about police conduct
Molly Marcello
The Times-Independent
Moab Times Independent
Jan 12, 2017
31
Davidson’s attorney seeks $1.9 million, saying contract was terminated in retaliation for being a whistleblower
Community
SAFETY COORDINATOR
SAFETY COORDINATOR - S&K Logistics Services, LLC is seeking to hire a full-time position with Benefits for the Moab UMTRA Project. Go to the Moab Project website at www.gjem.energy.gov/moab and cli...
Norma Lynn Williams
Norma L Williams passed away January 9th 2017 in Aztec NM. She is survived by Her brothers: Karl, Claire, Ed, and Buddy Tangren, 4 children, 18 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great gr...
